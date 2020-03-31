Celebrity Gossip: Deepak Chopra, Florence Pugh, Hilaria Baldwin and More!

DEEPAK CHOPRA’S MEDITATION EVEN CRASHES VIMEO: Apparently, the world needs to take a deep breath. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Deepak Chopra launched a meditation livestream event Sunday, and drew so many people, it crashed Vimeo‘s site. They moved to Facebook Live. Chopra announced the news when he went live, just after 9 a.m. PT. “We had set up a site but the site crashed — the Vimeo site crashed. We were hoping for a million people and indeed we think we had them,” Chopra said of the huge number of users, which another source said was in the hundreds of thousands.

FLORENCE PUGH LEADS COOKING DEMO: Little Women star Florence Pugh is getting in touch with her domestic side. On Sunday, she jokingly shared an in-depth cooking demo on Insta Stories. “I’m going to show you a really important recipe that I think you made need my help doing. It’s quite tricky,” the 24-year-old began. She began the lesson with an “amazing bit of bread,” which she sliced in half, joking that it was the “most strenuous part” of the whole ordeal. She continued: “Next, you’re going to pick up your bread, then you’re gong to ever so delicately plop both pieces in the toaster and just push really hard. That bit is probably going to be the hardest bit after the chopping.” She dubbed her recipe “browned bread,” and suggested buttering it, and pairing it with champagne and OJ.

TIGER KING DIRECTORS RESPOND TO BACKLASH: Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness has transfixed the world. The true crime series dropped March 20th and as E! summarizes, it follows Joe Exotic, a gay polygamist, one-time presidential candidate, and owner of hundreds of big cats and other exotic animals, and his battle with Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary. Director Eric Goode is speaking out on the newly minted internet celeb, who is also serving time. “Joe has called me quite a few times over the last few days and weeks. One, he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous. He’s absolutely thrilled. I think he is trying to be an advocate for — no surprise — criminal justice reform,” Tiger King co-director Goode told The Los Angeles Times. “He is in a cage and of course he’s gonna say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals. With Joe, we have empathy for him, but at the same time, he’s someone who really knows what to say at the right moment. I take it with a big grain of salt when he says he is now apologetic for keeping animals.” Rebecca Chaiklin, co-director of Tiger King, said, “You can hardly talk to Joe Exotic without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting. He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon. Having kept in pretty close touch with him while he’s been in a horrible county prison, this has raised his spirits. Joe definitely did some horrible things to his animals. He was very abusive to them and he shot five tigers, no question about it. But what has happened to him has also been hard.”

HILARIA BALDWIN SHARES QUARANTINE TIPS: Got kids + quarantine? Hilaria Baldwin has some advice. She tells Us Weekly of her plan with the four kids she shares with Alec Baldwin: “I figure I need to learn how to teach. … I went online and I got workbooks, so we’ve been doing school for my practice and to give them some sort of structure to their day. I mix it up between pencil and paper work, then also get apps that are educational. What I’m learning is that the more I vary it, the better it works for them.” In addition to school, she says they’ve been doing trail walks collecting “bones, feathers and rocks.”