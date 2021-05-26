Celebrity Gossip: Daytime Emmy's, Tessa Thompson, Johnny Knoxville and More!

DAYTIME EMMY’S DROP: Alex Trebek earned a posthumous nod, and Drew Barrymore received her first Daytime Emmy nom as Talk Show Host. Emmy's will be issued in 40 categories on June 25th on CBS. ABC’s General Hospital led the noms with 21, followed by fellow soaps The Young and the Restless (CBS) and Days of Our Lives (NBC), which grabbed 11 nods each; and CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful, scoring nine nods.

TESSA THOMPSON SPOTTED IN PDA: Tessa Thompson is all about kissing. After she was photographed in a cozy embrace with singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi, she was snapped smooching model Zac Stenmark.

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE TALKS JACKASS 4 ACCUSATIONS: Stuntman and star Johnny Knoxville has broken his silence. He told GQ that Jackass co-star Bam Margera, who has been bashing him and everyone else involved in the Jackass 4, broke his contract related to substance abuse. “We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs,” Knoxville said. “We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.” He later added, “I don’t want to get into a public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.”

RYAN SUTTER SHARES DIAGNOSES: The former Bachelorette champ Ryan Sutter can finally explain the “almost paralyzing fatigue” and health issues he’s been dealing with. Sutter says he has Lyme disease triggered by high levels of molds. He said on his wife Trista Sutter’s podcast: "It seems to be that what happened is that my immune system was weakened through exposures to toxins and especially to mold. There are other people in the fire academy that probably had the same exposures who aren't dealing with these exposures because their genetics are stronger, they're able to get rid of the toxins easier." He also tested positive for COVID-19 and Epstein-Barr virus, a common illness that causes mononucleosis.

LUANN DE LESSEPS’ MYSTERY MAN: RHONY star Luannn de Lesseps has been spotted making out with a new man around NYC and the Hamptons. Page Six reports that the new man is Mexico City native Radamez Rubio Gaytan. A source told Page Six: “I think she fell madly in love with this one. He flew in from Mexico and he’s been taking her everywhere. I just spoke to her and she’s so happy.”