Celebrity Gossip: Danny Masterson, Matthew Perry, Gavin MacLeod and More!

SECRETS OUT: Church of Scientology officials tried to prevent women accusing Danny Masterson of assault of reporting the case. Three women testified to church officials trying to silence them in a Los Angeles courtroom, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The church denies the accusations. “Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes. This is blatantly clear in the documents we understand were put before the Court — and many others,” church spokesperson Karin Pouw told the newspaper. Masterson will face trial on three counts of rape.

FRIENDS PRODUCER GIVES HEALTH UPDATE ON MATTHEW PERRY: Friends exec producer Kevin Bright shared his thoughts on how Matthew Perry is doing after the sitcom’s HBO Max reunion. “I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” the director, 66, told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

GAVIN MACLEOD DEAD AT 90: Gavin MacLeod, star of the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Love Boat, has died at age 90. He died in the early morning on Saturday, his nephew Mark See told Variety. No cause of death was given. His Mary Tyler Moore co-star Ed Asner paid tribute to him on Twitter: "My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It's just you and me now."

KATE MIDDLETON GETS JAB: Kate Middleton has gotten her first dose of the vaccine. It happened after she and Prince William returned from their royal tour of Scotland. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing," she wrote on the official The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts.