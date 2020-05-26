Celebrity Gossip: Daniel Silva, Marc Maron, Yolanda Hadid and More!

DANIEL SILVA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER: Ink Master tattooist Daniel Silva is pleading not guilty to killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office tells People. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 30th. Silva was reportedly driving when he crashed his car; Corey James La Barrie died as a result of the impact on May 10th. If convicted of murder, he faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. He was arrested last week.

CHEYENNE JACKSON IS OPENING UP ABOUT HAIR LOSS: American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson is opening up about the five hair transplants surgeries he’s had, calling it a “horrible secret.” He said in a post showing surgery scars: “I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years. The day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood…) I had hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact over 14 years.” He continued: “I started losing my hair around 22. My older brother was balding too, but was way braver & cooler & just shaved his off. It was really emotional for me to watch it fall out & I felt less attractive & truly less like myself as the days went on, so I saved up and got my first surgery at 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful & expensive but I started to feel better about myself.”

MARC MARON MOURNS LYNN SHELTON: Marc Maron is missing his late partner, director Lynn Shelton. He dedicated a post to her on social media, captioning it simply, “I miss her.” She died unexpectedly at age 54 of a blood disorder. On Twitter, Maron also shared a link for fans who wish to give back in Shelton’s memory. “People have asked where they can make donations in Lynn’s name,” he wrote. “The Shelton-Seal Family Fund has been established at Northwest School for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Children. Her son attended this school from pre-school through eighth grade.”

YOLANDA HADID IS LOVING FARM LIFE: Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Joseph Jingoli are “very much in love” during quarantine, finding that “farm life has connected them.” She tells The Daily Dish: “I don’t really want to talk too much about my private life, but yes, I have been in a relationship for 15 months and I’m very much in love with my boyfriend.” She’s not the only family member loving the simple life. Daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid are also posting blissful shots from their Pennsylvania family farm.