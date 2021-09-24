Celebrity Gossip: Daniel Craig, Willie Garson, Tom Felton + More!

DANIEL CRAIG MADE HONORARY COMMANDER IN THE BRITISH ROYAL NAVY: Daniel Craig been made an honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy ahead of the premiere of his fifth James Bond film, No Time to Die. The actor’s new rank is the same as that 007 holds in the films. Craig said in the statement, “I am truly privileged and honored to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.”

WILLIE GARSON CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: Willie Garson’s cause of death was revealed in an obituary published in The New York Times Thursday (Sept. 23rd). His family revealed that the 57-year-old Sex and the City star died of pancreatic cancer in his Los Angeles home.

TOM FELTON COLLAPSED DURING GOLF TOURNAMENT: Tom Felton collapsed during a celebrity golf tournament in Wisconsin on Thursday (Sept. 23rd). The 34-year-old actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, was seen being escorted off of the Whistling Straits golf course on a stretcher. Sources tell Page Six that the incident occurred during the 18th hole during a practice day.

DEBRA MISSING SLAMS SNL FOR HAVING KIM KARDASHIAN HOST: Debra Messing took to Twitter Wednesday (Sept 22nd) to slam Saturday Night Live for selecting Kim Kardashian as one of the hosts for Season 47. The Will & Grace alum, who has never hosted SNL, wrote, “Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”