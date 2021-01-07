Celebrity Gossip: D?Andra Simmons, Tom Holland, Christie Brinkley and More!

D’ANDRA SIMMONS SPEAKS ON HEALTH AND GRATITUDE: Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons is thankful after being hospitalized with COVID last month. The Bravo star shared her gratitude by quoting Oprah Winfrey: “Where there is no struggle, there is no strength.” She added: “As it was for many others, for me 2020 was a year filled with losses, disappointments, and defeat. This year has truly tested my strength to embrace the positive in life. t has given me such appreciation to be alive and thankful for everything I have, and for everyone who cares for me. For those who took the time to reach out when I was in my darkest hour. I am grateful to be here! Welcome 2021! I have so much more to do! God isn’t finished with me yet!” She was released from the hospital in time to celebrate New Year’s.

TOM HOLLAND ON GOING DRY: Maybe not this year. Tom Holland hit up Twitter to share his struggle with Dry January (an annual practice in which participants choose to not drink for the month), saying, "I was doing really well…. for about 12 hours" along with a crying laughing emoji. Fans felt his pain. Wrote one: "Dry January? After 2020? I would stand no chance.”

BETHENNY FRANKEL + PAUL BERNON? On again? The exes looked extra friendly in recent snaps of Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon in Miami. The pair split in October after two years together.

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY RECOVERING FROM SURGERY: Christie Brinkley has a new hip, and she’s loving it. She shared on social media that she had a hip replaced after an accident in 1994. "New Year, New Hip! Yes that's a band aid on my hip. I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year," the 66-year-old star explained. "12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting ! And I had things to do! But quarantine put a damper on any plans so I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions. I wanted to be ready to be able to say yes to opportunity." She continued: "I'm writing all this to say If you've been putting something off that could improve your well-being but hesitate out of some sort of fear, I suggest learning as much as you can about the process and the results and expectations. I found the best Doctor for my circumstances and voila! I can't tell you how happy I am to have done this."

REGE-JEAN PAGE, BOND: Rege-Jean Page, who stars as the Duke of Hastings in the buzzy Bridgerton, has increased his odds of becoming the next James Bond to 5/1, according to the betting firm Ladbrokes. Daniel Craig has starred as Bond since 2006’s Casino Royale.