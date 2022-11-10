Celebrity Gossip: Dan Levy, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson + More!

IT TOOK DAN LEVY 11 TRIES TO GET HIS LICENSE: Dan Levy took 11 attempts to get his driver’s license. The Schitt’s Creek creator admitted in a sneak peak of The Big Brunch shared with E! on Wednesday (November 9th), “I get very nervous. I turned left when I was supposed to turn right. Got up onto the curb while I parallel parked.” His new cooking competition series premieres Thursday (November 10th) on HBO Max.

DAVE BAUTISTA SAYS DANIEL CRAIG WAS MORE FUN ON THE SET OF ‘GLASS ONION’: David Bautista, who starred with Daniel Craig in both Spectre and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery says that the James Bond actor was much more relaxed when playing detective Benoit Blanc. The Guardians of the Galaxy star told Entertainment Weekly, “He was really put through it on Bond. You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite. He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more.”

LESLIE JONES SAID SHE WAS TROLLED FOR ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’: Leslie Jones said the internet trolls came after her for starring in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot with Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy and Kate McKinnon. The 55-year-old told Laverne Cox on If We’re Being Honest that the abuse ranged from people spitting on her picture, to hanging her character’s action figure, to death threats that targeted her and her family. She added, “People have to really know how specific this s**t is. None of the other girls got trolled like I did, and I hate to say it like this, but it was because I was a black woman. And I hate to say that.”

REBEL WILSON WAS DEVASTATED TO FIND OUT SHE HAD NO VIABLE EMBRYOS: Rebel Wilson revealed to People that she discovered she had no viable embryos while filming The Almond and The Seahorse. She told the outlet Wednesday (November 9th), “I’d lost a hue amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos. It was devastating.” The new mom added, “I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong that I needed to keep trying.” Wilson announced Monday that she recently welcomed her first child via surrogate.