Celebrity Gossip: Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Teresa Giudice and More!

DAKOTA JOHNSON AND GWYNETH PALTROW VACATION TOGETHER: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were #excouplegoals once again over the holidays. The pair were spotted on vacation with their two kids Apple and Moses and the Coldplay frontman’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. It’s unclear if Paltrow’s husband Brad Falchuk joined the fun.

CHRIS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH LAUNCH HEMSY X-GAMES: The Hemsworth boys have kicked off their inaugural Hemsy X-games. Chris shared a series of videos featuring him his brother Liam and his son Tristan, taking on a skate ramp. “My little bloke is fearless #truelegend,” Chris captioned one pic.

MARTIN SCORSESE’S DAUGHTER PRANKS HIM: Martin Scorsese‘s daughter Francesca pranked him by wrapping his gifts in Marvel-themed holiday paper after he slammed the beloved comic books movies, Page Six reports. He said: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” Francesca, 20, shared pics of the prezzies on social.

TERESA GIUDICE SPENDS HOLIDAYS WITH RUMORED ROMANCE: While Teresa Giudice‘s ex Joe hung with their daughters in Italy, Teresa hung out with her ex Tony Delorenzo, with whom she is rumored to have reignited a romance with.