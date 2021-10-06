Celebrity Gossip: Cynthia Bailey, Denise Richards, Dale Moss and More!

CYNTHIA BAILEY EXPLAINS HER DECISION TO EXIT RHOA: Cynthia Bailey is opening up about leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 11 years. She told ET: “Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. “Honestly, I have had a good run. It has been 11 years, and it was just time, and I think not only was it time, it was the right time. Look, I love the show. I am rooting for them. I will be tuned in, and I wish them all the best.”

DENISE RICHARDS BLINDSIDED? Charlie Sheen no longer has to pay ex-wife Denise Richards child support, and she was caught by surprise, sources tell People. Sheen, 56, shares daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, with Richards, 50. “Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming. She was blindsided,” the source said, further alleging, “Now he’s manipulating the situation.”

DALE MOSS SPEAKS OUT POST-SPLIT: Dale Moss is speaking out following his split from fellow Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley. He told ET: “Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him. Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things.”

JAKE GYLLENHAAL TALKS THE GUILTY: Jake Gyllenhaal filmed The Guilty in just 11 days, a process the actor said “needed to be done.” He told The Collider that he and director Antoine Fuqua filmed during lockdown and said he “always thought it should be shot in a very short period of time. We both do like a challenge but I think it was sort of baked into the process and into the story from the jump. I don’t know how much you could indulge a story like that. It needed to be done with a time clock.”

EMMA STONE DEVELOPING HBO SERIES: Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree and A24 are teaming up to develop Flicker in the Dark, a series for HBO Max. The series is based on a novel by Stacy Willingham that is set to drop in January of 2022.