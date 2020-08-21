Celebrity Gossip: Cuties, Sarah Cooper, Rachel McAdams and More!

NETFLIX APOLOGIZES FOR CUTIES POSTER: Netflix is apologizing after the streamer got slammed for what many saw as a sexualized poster of children. Cuties, a French-language film about an 11-year-old who joins dancers at her school, is set to release September 9th. The poster shows young girls in tiny outfits striking poses. Netflix apologized in a statement to ET on Thursday, calling the marketing of the film “inappropriate.” The statement reads: “We’re sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for this film. This was not an accurate representation of the film so the image and description has been updated.”

SARAH COOPER SNAGS SHOW: TikTok phenom Sarah Cooper has a single-camera comedy in the works at CBS, inspired by her book “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.” Cooper will co-write, exec produce and run the show. The series will follow three women at different stages in their careers in a male-dominated company as they help each other navigate gender politics in their work and personal lives, Variety reports.

RACHEL MCADAMS DEBUTS BABY BUMP: The 41-year-old Rachel Adams was photographed shopping in L.A. with what appeared to be a sizable baby bump. The private actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden in 2018.

TEMPTATION ISLAND FILMING IN MAUI: Temptation Island has resumed filming in Maui, TMZ reports. The reality show is filming in semi-lockdown for two months at the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. Maui’s Mayor, Michael Victorino, is nonplussed about 100 cast and crew-members setting up, but as it was approved by the State Filming Commission, he says he is hoping for the best, and is happy that several hotel employees are back at work after five months of unemployment.

GERARD BUTLER AND MORGAN BROWN SPLIT: After six years together, Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown are done. The pair were first linked in 2014; they briefly split in 2016, but reconciled.

DAX SHEPARD SUFFERS MULTIPLE BROKEN BONES: Dax Shepard is opening up about a horrific motorcycle that left him with multiple injuries, including “four broken ribs.” On Tuesday’s Armchair Expert podcast, the 45-year-old said that he needs surgery. He also explained how it happened: “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards. I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

FIRST LOOK AT THE BATMAN: Director Matt Reeves is sharing a first look at the logo for The Batman ahead of the DC FanDome virtual presentation on August 22nd. The film, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to drop October 1, 2021.