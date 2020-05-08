Celebrity Gossip: Courteney Cox, SNL, Chris Harrison and More!

COURTENEY COX IS STRUGGLING: Quarantining is challenging for everyone, especially when you’re stuck alone without loved ones. Courteney Cox told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday that she and her Snow Patrol beau Johnny McDail are in different countries. She said: “He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead, he had to England first and then, all of a sudden, [quarantine] happened. I have not seen him in so long and you don’t realize, we spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but now, it’s like, Oh, my God, I just miss, you know, his physical touch. Just all of it. It’s been hard, really. This is the longest time.”

SNL SETS FINALE: Saturday Night Live will pop up on May 9th for the final episode of the show’s 45th season. This will be the third episode shot from home. Will you tune in?

CHRIS HARRISON PUSHING DIVERSITY: Chris Harrison knows there’s a diversity problem in Bachelor Nation. He told Bevy Smith’s Bevelations show on Radio Andy: “What we realized is if you don’t see yourself represented—no matter if it is on TV or in a club or whatever—you’re probably not going to want to attend. You’re not going to feel comfortable. So we had to take that first step, and we have done better at casting and putting more diverse people on the show, therefore you see yourself represented more. Again, I think it takes a long time to turn around a big boat. We needed to take that step and I think we’ve done much better in the last few seasons for sure. We’ll continue to do that.”

KATE MIDDLETON TALKS LIFE AMID PANDEMIC: Kate Middleton opened up about her delightful home life during the pandemic, telling ITV: “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls, and things like that, but obviously, we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great. We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways, I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before, but it is difficult. It’s hard to explain to a five and a six, nearly seven year old what’s going on.”