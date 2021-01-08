Celebrity Gossip: Courteney Cox, Jessie Cave, Leslie Jordan and More!

COURTENEY COX + JOHNNY MCDAID REUNITE: Courteney Cox is super excited to back with her partner Johnny McDaid. The pair, who have been mostly on, occasionally off for seven years, were apart for nine months due to COVID quarantines and restrictions. She shared a selfie of them on IG Stories and captioned it, “Into the Woods.”

JESSIE CAVE SHARES UPDATE ON SON: Harry Potter alum Jessie Cave updated fans on her 3-month-old son Tenn, who was hospitalized with COVID. “Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support,” the actress, 33, captioned a Thursday, January 7, Instagram slideshow with her baby boy. “Be safe everybody. Amazing care from everybody at Chelsea and Westminster.”

LESLIE JORDAN FEELS SEEN: The 65-year-old Leslie Jordan has been a Hollywood fixture for decades, but the Will & Grace star finally feels like he’s coming into his own. He tells People: " I posted a video on Instagram twice a day, for 80 days. People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that, people discovered me as me. They loved me. And they came back."

STELLA TENNANT’S FAMILY SPEAKS OUT: Stella Tennant killed herself after struggling with depression, her family said. The iconic model was found dead at her home in Scotland on December 22nd. In a statement, her family said: “Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”