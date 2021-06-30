Celebrity Gossip: Colton Underwood, Gal Gadot, Kate Middleton and More!

COLTON UNDERWOOD TALKS PPP LOAN: Colton Underwood, who came out as gay in April, does not want to be dragged into the PPP loan controversy dogging fellow Bachelor alums. This comes after a backlash against the reports of alums receiving PPP loans during the pandemic. “Please stop lumping me in with the bachelor,” the Season 23 star, 29, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on Monday. He explained that his funds were used for the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which helps children living with cystic fibrosis. “Let me save you the click bait headline,” he captioned a screenshot of news coverage. “My non profit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for the year,” he continued. “We help people living with CF. I don’t make a dime from my non profit.” He received $11,355, while other social media influencers got around $20K each.

GAL GADOT WELCOMES NO. 3! Gal Gadot has welcomed her third girl with husband Yaron Varsano. “My sweet family 🖐🏼” she captioned a photo of everyone in bed together. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼.”

KATE’S NEW GIG: Kate Middleton is now a sponsor for a new naval battleship. Her husband Prince William introduced her new role during a visit to the shipyard area of Govan in Glasgow, Scotland on Tuesday. He said his grandmother Queen Elizabeth made the appointment. Kate, 39, will have a longstanding “strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments,” her office at Kensington Palace explained.

MADISON LECROY ‘EMBARRASSED’: Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy is speaking out after posting a NSF series of IG Stories Sunday, explaining that “last night was not my best.” LeCroy and her pal danced, climbed on furniture and sang along to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA.” LeCroy also flashed the camera several times. But all in all, no regrets. “I just noticed that my boobs were out all over the Internet but hey, is that the first time you’ve ever seen some t— before?” LeCroy asked on Monday, before lifting her shirt to show a sports bra. “Give me a break, y’all. I got drunk. I got sloppy. Forget about it. Why are you so worried?”

JORDANA BREWSTER SETTLES DIVORCE: It wasn’t cheap. Jordana Brewster, 41, agreed to shell out $5 million as part of her divorce settlement with Andrew Form. It represents his half of their marital home, which she will keep. Neither will pay or receive spousal support. They are reportedly co-parenting Julian, 7, and Rowa, 5. They called it quits after 13 years of marriage in 2020.