Celebrity Gossip: Colin Jost, Princess Di, RHOD and More!

PREGNANT! Colin Jost revealed that he and Scarlett Johansson are expecting a child. He spilled the beans at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut, Page Six reports. The pair married in October of 2020.

FIRST LOOK AT ELIZABETH DEBICKI AS PRINCESS DI: Netflix has released first looks of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in season 5 of The Crown. Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin. West takes over for Josh O’Connor.

DONE (FOR NOW)! Real Housewives of Dallas will not return for season 6 next year, Bravo confirmed to Page Six. “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” a spokesperson said. The show may return eventually though, Bravo said.

CHRISHELL STAUSE AND JASON OPPENHEIM MAKE RED CARPET DEBUT: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim made their red carpet debut Monday at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed their relationship in July.

DREW BARRYMORE DIVES IN: Drew Barrymore is sharing her bathing rituals with her kid after a debate sparked by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who are decidedly more relaxed than most. Barrymore told ET that she requires baths for kids Frankie and Olive Monday-Friday, but relaxes on the weekends. “I’m just looking for balance. For me, I’m like, ‘You were at school all day.’ Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I’m like, ‘Bath every night.’ Absolutely,” she tells ET. “On the weekends, it’s like, ‘You’re in the salty ocean. Who cares? You’re fine.’ I guess I’m a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day. Five to six days a week.”