Celebrity Gossip: Clare Crawley, Genevieve Gorder, Christina Haack and More!

ON THE MEND! Clare Crawley is feeling “amazing” after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. The Bachelorette alum shared: “Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! ••• I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!” she wrote, alongside a photo of her at the hospital “It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness).”

TRADING SPACES STAR REPORTS POST-VAX COVID: Genevieve Gorder says she has COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. The Trading Spaces star wrote on social media: “As a kid with asthma, an adult with autoimmune, covid was not something I took lightly. In fact, we were more careful than anyone I knew. But here I am after being double vacc’d in March (Pfizer).”

BOB ODENKIRK CONFIRMS HEART ATTACK: While filming Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk had a “small” heart attack, the 58-year-old confessed on social media. He added, “And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

BACK AT IT: Combustible exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are reportedly back at filming again after El Moussa blew up at Haack on the set of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, reportedly calling her “crazy.”