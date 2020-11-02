Celebrity Gossip: Clare Crawley, Colin Jost, Kendall Jenner and More!

CLARE CRAWLEY’S EX SAYS IT WASN’T HER DECISION TO LEAVE BACHELORETTE: Clare Crawley‘s ex-fiance Benoit Beausejour-Savard says her portrayal onscreen “is not the Clare I know.” He told Ben Higgins and Ashley Ioconetti‘s on their Almost Famous podcast that “She has some good qualities than right now what we’ve seen it’s only the drama part. Clare is a really deep person. She likes to get to know you on a really deeper level, which is not showing at all.” Of her exit to be with contestant Dale Moss, he said: “So I think, like, ultimately it was production that came at her and said, ‘You know what, Clare, I feel like you’re not giving it a fair chance, you’re really into Dale, so we want you to be happy’ and they had like a common agreement on her maybe leaving the show but I feel like it wasn’t her ultimate decision.”

COLIN JOST SHOWCASES BLING: Colin Jost wore his wedding ring on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He and the 35-year-old Scarlett Johansson married in late October, and shared the news Thursday. “You just married Scarlett Johansson and I just bought an electric bike. We’re both doing equally great,” Weekend Update co-host Michael Che quipped. This is Jost’s first marriage and Johansson’s third. She was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2010, and French journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017. They share one daughter, Rose, 6.

KENDALL AND KYLIE RECREATE CHILDHOOD COSTUMES: The Kardashian-Jenner clan always brings it for Halloween. This year, Kendall and Kylie Jenner coordinated Halloween costumes from childhood. “Mood tonight,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 30. Kylie wore a baby blue bustier and matching skirt, while Kendall wore a bedazzled spaghetti strap top and silver sequin skirt.

JENNIFER MEYER FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM TOBEY MAGUIRE: Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire are making it official. Four years after announcing their split, Meyer filed for divorce from Maguire. Meyer, 43, and Maguire, 45, share 11-year-old son Otis and 13-year-old daughter Ruby. The pair remain tight, despite their split, and frequently appear in each other’s social media feeds.

COURT UPHOLDS RULING AGAINST JUSTIN THEROUX’S NEIGHBOR: Justin Theroux‘s neighbor will be held liable for trespassing on his terrace, an appeals court in New York ruled. “The record demonstrates conclusively that defendants are liable for trespass,” reads the four-judge panel’s decision against neighbor Norman Resnicow. “Resnicow’s entries onto plaintiff’s property to take measurements, move an item on Theroux’s property, take photographs, and confront workers were not necessary to abate a nuisance or address an imminent health hazard,” the ruling continued. Theroux sued him in 2017, claiming Resnicow harassed him and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston have they launched a $1M reno.