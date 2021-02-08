Celebrity Gossip: Christopher Plummer, Suzanne Somers, Dan Levy and More!
HOLLYWOOD GRIEVES CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER: The Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer has died at age 91. He was best known for his role opposite Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said in a statement to Variety. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.” He appeared on Broadway in multiple Shakespearean roles, and Hollywood films, including 1999’s The Insider, in which he portrayed 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace, and 2001’s A Beautiful Mind. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Plummer and his wife, Elaine Taylor.
SUZANNE SOMERS CONFRONTS INTRUDER: Actress Suzanne Somers calmly confronted a naked home intruder who showed up as she was streaming a makeup tutorial from her home. The 74-year-old paused during the Facebook Live, telling husband Alan Hamel that she heard noises off-camera. When he appeared, he said he was “terrified’ of something. I’m not even sure…there were ghosts following me.” He identified himself as Aaron Carpenter, and asked Somers if she had ever heard of him. He claimed he was “not a scary person whatsoever.” Somers told him he “seemed like a nice person,” but needed to leave. He claimed to have brought the couple a “gift,” but both quickly declined. He left and Somers continued.
DAN LEVY MAKES SNL HOSTING DEBUT: Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy had a family reunion on his Saturday Night Live debut as host. His father and Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy appeared during his monologue, giving viewers a backstage tour of SNL‘s COVID protocols. Eugene asked a man wearing a white hazmat suit, “Excuse me? Could one of you turn me towards the stage so I can see the show? Thank you.”
KYLIE JENNER DOES CAITLYN JENNER’S MAKEUP: Caitlyn Jenner is getting daughter Kylie Jenner‘s super beauty treatment. On Saturday, the 71-year-old shared a video of her daughter doing her makeup. “This is the highlight of my life,” Kylie said, to which Caitlyn responded, “It's the highlight of mine!” Kylie explained: “We've been talking about this for forever. We saved this special moment for you guys because this is going to be the first time that I ever do my dad's makeup.” Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015, also addressed the fact that Kylie and Kendall still call her Dad: “Sometimes this community can be pretty tough, especially when it comes to pronouns and everybody's got an opinion, and on and on and on. But I really felt from the beginning that I got to do it my way that works for me, and everybody out there has to do it their way, which works for them.”
PARIS HILTON GIFTS BF WITH PIC OF THEM: Paris Hilton gave boyfriend Carter Reum a life-size painting of the them for his 40th birthday. She posted a video of him opening the gift. “That is so awesome,” Reum says when he opens his eyes, adding, “We have to find the perfect wall for this.”
PRINCE HARRY, JAMES CORDEN FILM CARPOOL KARAOKE: Prince Harry and James Corden were photographed rising around Hollywood on an open-air double-decker bus, to tape a socially distant segment of Carpool Karaoke. A source tells People: “They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the US and his focus now.