Celebrity Gossip: Christopher Plummer, Suzanne Somers, Dan Levy and More!

HOLLYWOOD GRIEVES CHRISTOPHER PLUMMER: The Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer has died at age 91. He was best known for his role opposite Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words,” Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said in a statement to Variety. “He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.” He appeared on Broadway in multiple Shakespearean roles, and Hollywood films, including 1999’s The Insider, in which he portrayed 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace, and 2001’s A Beautiful Mind. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Plummer and his wife, Elaine Taylor.

SUZANNE SOMERS CONFRONTS INTRUDER: Actress Suzanne Somers calmly confronted a naked home intruder who showed up as she was streaming a makeup tutorial from her home. The 74-year-old paused during the Facebook Live, telling husband Alan Hamel that she heard noises off-camera. When he appeared, he said he was “terrified’ of something. I’m not even sure…there were ghosts following me.” He identified himself as Aaron Carpenter, and asked Somers if she had ever heard of him. He claimed he was “not a scary person whatsoever.” Somers told him he “seemed like a nice person,” but needed to leave. He claimed to have brought the couple a “gift,” but both quickly declined. He left and Somers continued.

DAN LEVY MAKES SNL HOSTING DEBUT: Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy had a family reunion on his Saturday Night Live debut as host. His father and Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy appeared during his monologue, giving viewers a backstage tour of SNL‘s COVID protocols. Eugene asked a man wearing a white hazmat suit, “Excuse me? Could one of you turn me towards the stage so I can see the show? Thank you.”