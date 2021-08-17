Celebrity Gossip: Christina Haack, Tom Girardi, Margaret Qualley and More!

ENGAGED? Christina Haack raised brows by posting and then deleting a shot of herself wearing a ring on THAT finger, while sipping from a Champagne flute with boyfriend Joshua Hall. The Flip or Flop star replaced the shot with a similar one in which she did not wear bling. She and Hall went public in July following a split from husband Ant Anstead.

TOM GIRARDI’S FIRM SELLING ERIKA JAYNE COLLECTIBLES: Tom Girardi’s law firm is paying creditors by selling Erika Jayne collectibles, according to Us. The Housewives star and the beleaguered lawyer are splitting, and also facing embezzlement charges. Described as “Erika Jayne collectibles,” there have been 25 bids placed on signed magazine covers, framed photos of Erika, 50, and Tom, 82, and the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track “Roller Coaster.” The memorabilia is currently listed for $350, Us reports.

MARGARET QUALLEY + JACK ANTONOFF? Jack Antonoff was spotted out and about with Margaret Qualley in NYC over the weekend. The pair were spotted making out, eating ice cream and generally acting blissed out.

OVER AND OUT? Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have reportedly split after five months together. The SNL and Bridgerton stars are calling it quits over distance—he’s in NYC, and she’s based in England, and their busy schedules. They were last seen in PDA mode at Wimbledon in July.

ORLANDO BLOOM MAKES A SPLASH: Orlando Bloom put his derriere on full display on IG Sunday, with an emoji peach covering his peach. This comes five years after his skinny-dipping scandal. Fans relished the sight, and his fiancée, Katy Perry, even weighed in, writing, “babe I leave you for two days.”