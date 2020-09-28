Celebrity Gossip: Christina Anstead, Kit Harington, Meghan Markle and More!

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD ADMITS SHE DIDN’T PLAN FOR THIS: Christina Anstead is getting real after sharing the news that she is getting a second divorce, this time from Ant Anstead after welcoming a baby boy named Hudson with him a year ago. In a selfie on IG, she wrote: “I never thought about being on TV. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire. But I always loved looking at houses with my parents especially model homes and I always wanted to be my own boss. So in college when I was called (intuitively) to get my real estate license at a local community college I followed my intuition. I got started in real estate at 21 which led to selling houses which led to flipping houses which led to TV.” She continued: “I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

KIT HARINGTON AND ROSE LESLIE EXPECTING FIRST CHILD: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child. The Game of Thrones star shared the good news in the lastest episode of Make Magazine. The 33-year-old reflected on the Tudor manor house she and Harington moved into in East Anglia: “It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams. What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It’s so peaceful.”

GIGI HADID WELCOMES BABY ON FARM? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl on her farm in rural Pennsylvania, insiders tell Page Six. The trio have been isolating there since May; their baby arrived September 19th. In recent months, the pair have also been splitting their time between Pennsylvania and Manhattan.

DID MEGHAN AND HARRY VIOLATE MEGXIT AGREEMENT? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle violated their royal exit deal, according to a report in The Sunday Times. The pair called on American voters last week “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime.” Now, “the [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen?” a royal aide told the outlet. “The feeling is it’s a violation of the agreement.”

DREW BARRYMORE REUNITES WITH TOM GREEN: Drew Barrymore reunited with her ex-husband Tom Green, after not speaking with him since their 2002 divorce. The 49-year-old comedian joined Barrymore on her eponymous talk show Friday. The 45-year-old host said she felt “safety” and “contentedness” during her relationship with him. “When you say 20 years, sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh my God. We’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,’” she said. “You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.” He said: “It’s been too long, it’s nice to reconnect. We really did not talk for about 15 years, I guess, and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face to face in 15 years.”