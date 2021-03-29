Celebrity Gossip: Chrissy Teigen, Piers Morgan, Harvey Weinstein and More!

CHRISSY TEIGEN DENOUNCES ASIAN HATE: Chrissy Teigen is speaking out about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. The cookbook author and model appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and said: "I think we just came out of a long line of politicians that put a target on Asian people's backs by calling it 'the China virus.’ I automatically think of when my mom's without me, 'How do people look at her? How do people treat her?' A lot of mothers and fathers are being targeted around the country." encouraged others to take action, but not through "performative” activism. “If people can just reach out in any way to support the Asian-American community, AAPI in general," Teigen said. "There's Stop AAPI Hate, which is a wonderful organization to donate to, and an organization called 18 Million Rising is really incredible."

PIERS MORGAN PENS OP-ED ON MEGHAN MARKLE: In a 7,000 word op-ed for the U.K.’s Mail on Sunday, Piers Morgan said that Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey "sent racially charged America into a tailspin of outrage." He opined that she is "disingenuous" and a "social-climbing" actress, and also dismissed what he called the "sensational implication" that her son Archie was barred from being a Prince due to his skin color. He continued: "Their shocking claims of racism at the Palace concerning their son Archie, and an alleged refusal by Royal staff to let Meghan receive treatment for suicidal thoughts in case it hurt the Royal brand, are so incendiary that they could inflict irreparable damage on the Monarchy.”

WOODY ALLEN SPEAKS ON DYLAN FARROW: Woody Allen addressed the allegations of sexual assault made against him by Dylan Farrow in an interview recorded in 2020 and just recently released. "I never was accused of anything in my life, I'm suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia's country home (with) a 7-year-old girl. It just – on the surface, I didn't think it required any investigation, even," Allen, 85, told CBS' Lee Cowan in the interview. "It's so preposterous, and yet the smear has remained. And they still prefer to cling to if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that," Allen added.

WEINSTEIN STABBED IN SCROTUM? Harvey Weinstein’s scrotum was pierced as a woman named Hayley Gripp attempted to defend herself during an alleged assault in 2012, according to a lawsuit she filed against him. Weinstein is currently in prison after being convicted for rape. The docs, obtained by TMZ, claim that his associates helped arrange their meeting, and that she managed to escape from him and get away after stabbing him with her nails.

BEKAH MARTINEZ ASSAULTED: The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez said she was sexually assaulted while out with her kids. She shared on social media: “I was just out taking a walk, looking like this, pushing my sleeping baby and holding hands with my toddler, when a teenager skateboarded by and grabbed my a**. I felt totally powerless as I screamed at him ‘THAT IS NOT OKAY. WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU?'”