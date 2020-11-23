Celebrity Gossip: Chrissy Teigen, John Cleese, Lukas Gage and More!

CHRISSY TEIGEN EMBRACES MOM TIME: Chrissy Teigen hit up the Gram on Saturday to thank her mom for having her back. "One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here’s me needing my mommy," Teigen captioned a shot of herself with her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, and daughter, Luna. It has been a rough few months for Teigen and her family. On September 30th, Teigen and husband John Legend revealed that they lost the baby boy they were expecting.

JOHN CLEESE ACCUSED OF BEING TRANSPHOBIC: John Cleese is being accused of transphobia after he tweeted in support of Harry Potter scribe J.K. Rowling, who has also been accused of transphobia. He tweeted that he was “not that interested” in transgender rights. “Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?” he replied to someone who asked why he couldn’t “just let people be who they want to be.” He added: “Right now I’m more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality, Covid19, the incompetence of the British government, China’s complete disregard for the necessity to abandon fossil fuels, the developments in France between Macron and Islamicists, diabetes, and the recent deaths of several of my close friends.”

LUKAS GAGE SHARES DIRECTOR’S DIS: Euphoria star Lukas Gage is not standing for it. The star shared a snippet from an audition during which the director slammed his small apartment: “psa if youre a s–t talking director make sure to mute ur s–t on zoom mtgings.” The video has been seen more than 7.1 million times, and it shows Gage preparing to read his lines as a director who must have believed he was on mute was heard saying: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I’m looking at his background and he’s got his TV, and you know —”

NO PICKY EATERS FOR CAMERON DIAZ: Cameron Diaz reveals that her daughter Raddix may still be 11 months, but she has a gourmet palette. On The Rachel Ray Show airing today (Monday), Diaz says that she loves cooking, and has used the lockdown as a way to expand her horizons. "The first four months, I cooked every single meal," she says. "And then we slowly started going, 'Well, maybe we'll order a lunch. Maybe we'll order a dinner.' But for the most part, I'm cooking all the meals." And that means no dumbed-down purees for baby: "No no no no no. She's never had a puree. She never got anything pureed. She's had garlic from day one, you know?"

HALLE BERRY TALKS ORGASMS: Halle Berry shares that she had her first orgasm at 11 while chatting with pal Lindsay Flores on IG. Berry gave herself her first orgasm, and adds that she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls,” before jokingly telling Flores “shame on you” for not remembering her first experience. “I feel bad for you now.”

MIRANDA KERR IS EX INSPO: Miranda Kerr has nothing but love for her ex-husband Orlando Bloom … and his fiancée Katy Perry. Appearing on Drew Barrymore’s titular show, she told the host: “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing. I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”She added: “When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out so we have compromises [about] what is the best for our whole family. We really do always think of what is the best thing for [our son] Flynn, and I just think that’s the most important thing.” Kerr and Spiegel share Hart, 2, and Myles, 13 months. Bloom and Perry share Daisy, 3 months.