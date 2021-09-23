Celebrity Gossip: Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Aniston, Jordana Brewster + More!

JORDANA BREWSTER SAYS VIN DIESEL IS LIKE FAMILY: Jordana Brewster recently told People she feels just as close to Vin Diesel in real life as she does when she’s playing his sister in the Fast and Furious films. While promoting the F9 director’s cut, the actress said, “My favorite thing about being Vin’s onscreen sister is that I kind of get to be his offscreen sister and share that title with Sam [Vincent], his real-life sister.” Brewster added that she will call him for advice over her own family, adding, “It’s really wonderful that I have him as a sort of this steadfast guide and that’s been really great.

JESSE TYLER FERGUSON SAYS HIS HUSBAND IS ‘USELESS IN THE KITCHEN’: Jesse Tyler Ferguson says that his husband Justin Mikita never helps with the cooking. The Modern Family alum told Page Six, “My husband doesn’t even do the dishes. He’s useless in the kitchen … nothing.” According to the outlet, Mikita agreed with his husband’s comments. Fortunately, Ferguson says he loves to cook so much he would have gone to culinary school if it weren’t for Modern Family.

JENNIFER ANISTON DISCUSSES DATING RUMORS: Jennifer Aniston recently opened up to Marie Claire Australia about the rumors that she and David Schwimmer started dating after the Friends reunion that aired on HBO Max in May. The Morning Show actress told the outlet, “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.’ And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'” The speculation started after the two actors revealed in the special that they had a crush on each other during the first season of the sitcom.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SPOTTED IN DENIM UNDERWEAR: Chrissy Teigen was spotted wearing denim underwear to John Legend’s Los Angeles concert on Tuesday (Sept. 21st). The 35-year-old model shared some snaps of the outfit on Instagram where she captioned the post with, “I did not let these ‘shorts’ chafe me for 4 hours to not get thirst pics.”