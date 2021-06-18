Celebrity Gossip: Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Andy Cohen + More!

KELLY DODD BLAMES 'HOUSEWIVES' EXIT ON BRAUNWYN WINDHAM-BURKE: Kelly Dodd revealed that she left The Real Housewives of Orange County in a series of explosive texts posted to Instagram. Dodd blames her exit on her costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke writing, “This was all your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS.” She added, “Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.”

Windham-Burke told Page Six, “Only Kelly Dodd would post screenshots of her own texts that make her look wildly immature. I guess that’s what being bitter is like, and I tried to empathize with her, as you can see. I’m a big believer in growing and changing, and second chances (or in this case 10th or 11th chance). At the end of the day, it’s just a tv show and we are still neighbors.”

HEATHER DUBROW WAS NOT ANDY COHEN'S EGG DONOR: Heather Dubrow made it clear on her PodcastOne show, Heather Dubrow’s World that she did not donate one of her eggs or embryos to Andy Cohen to conceive his son Ben. She discussed it with the Watch What Happens Live host on Wednesday (June 16th) where he added, “No, you did not, but it’s very funny because as we said before, that would really be an HR issue.”

FARRAH ABRAHAM SLAMS CHRISSY TEIGEN APOLOGY: Farrah Abraham doesn’t think that Chrissy Teigen is capable of making a sincere apology. The former Teen Mom star, who was once the target of Teigen’s online trolling, told TMZ that the model’s publicly posted apology was just her way to avoid having to make serious amends. She added that she Teigen never reached out to her personally and said that she doesn’t think the Lip Sync Battle co-host "has the emotional or mental capability at this time to apologize properly to anyone."

BRETT BUTLER IS ON THE VERGE OF HOMELESSNESS: Brett Butler, the former star of the popular 90s sitcom, Grace Under Fire, is facing eviction. The actress turned psychic’s close friend Lon Strickler recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help her get back on her feet. He writes, “But like many others, this past year has put her in a critical situation and desperation has set in. I’m not exaggerating using those words. It is urgent. Brett has exhausted all of her resources and the stress of looming eviction is straining her mentally and physically.” So far the campaign has raised more than $3,000 of their $15,000 goal. She has not booked any film or TV roles since 2019.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S DAUGHTER HAS NEVER SEEN HER MOVIES: Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, has never seen her in a movie. The Academy Award winner said on Shop Today With Jill Martin Thursday (June 17th), “My kids have never seen me in a movie. I mean, I think my son has seen the ‘Iron Man’ things, but I don’t think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie.” The Goop founder added that her 17-year-old daughter thinks it’s “weird” if she’s “onscreen”