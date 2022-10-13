Celebrity Gossip: Chris Meloni, TJ Miller, Olivia Munn + More!

CHRIS COLFER WILL NOT BE SEEING ‘FUNNY GIRL’: Chris Colfer has no plans to see his former Glee costar in “Funny Girl.” When asked if he’d want to see Lea Michele on Broadway, the 41-year-old actor told The Michelle Collins show, “No, I could be triggered at home.”

CHRISTOPHER MELONI LOVES BEING A ‘ZADDY’: Christopher Meloni loves being considered a hot “zaddy” at the age of 61. He told People, “It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned zaddy? Once it’s bestowed on you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.” He added, “My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor.”

T.J. MILLER AND RYAN REYNOLDS MAKE UP: T.J. Miller says that he and Ryan Reynolds have patched things up. Miller told Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Wednesday (October 12th) that Reynolds reached out after he told The Adam Carolla Show he’d never work with his Deadpool co-star again because he was “horrifically mean” on set one day. The Silicone Valley alum chalked everything up to “a misunderstanding.”

OLIVIA MUNN SHARES HER SON’S FIRST WORDS: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s son, Malcom, is starting to talk. The actress shared a video to Instagram Tuesday (October 11th) of the 10-month-old attempting to say “car.” Munn wrote in the caption, “His first word was Daddy/Dada, his second word was chó (Viatnamese for dog), and his third word is car.”