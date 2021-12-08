Celebrity Gossip: Chris Hemsworth, Karlie Kloss, Rebel Wilson + More!

CHRIS HEMSWORTH MOCKS LITTLE BROTHER ON INSTAGRAM: Chris Hemsworth poked fun at his little brother in an Instagram post Tuesday (Dec. 7th). The Thor actor captioned a series of black-and-white photos of himself and Liam Hemsworth with, “Always great interacting with my fans. Met this young lad recently, reminded me of my younger self.”

KARLIE KLOSS AVOIDS THE COMMENTS: Karlie Kloss revealed to WSJ Magazine Tuesday (Dec. 7th) that she “learned to stay away from the comments section” after marrying Joshua Kushner in 2018. The 29-year-old model, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election despite having Ivanka Trump as a sister-in-law, added, “I just try and… speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about. I live my life and try to show my values through my actions.”

KRISTEN DAVIS SAYS THERE IS ‘RESPECT FOR SAMANTHA’: Kristin Davis told Today that And Just Like That… will show “respect for Samantha” even though Kim Cattrall will not reprise her iconic role in the Sex and the City spinoff. She told Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones on Tuesday (Dec. 7th), “I mean, we love Samantha. Samantha is never not going to be a part in some way. So, there is respect for Samantha, it’s part of the story. We would never disrespect Samantha.”

HOLLY MADISON SPILLS PLAYBOY SECRETS: A clip from the forthcoming docuseries Secrets of Playboy features Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend Holly Madison opening up about her time in the mansion. The former Playboy pinup says, “I felt like I was in the cycle of gross things and I didn’t know what to do.” In an effort to stand out, she cut her hair and was reprimanded by Hefner who told her she looked, “old, hard and cheap.” The A&E series is set to debut on January 24th.

REBEL WILSON’S MANAGEMENT TEAM DIDN’T WANT HER TO LOSE WEIGHT: Rebel Wilson’s management team initially opposed her 2020 fitness journey, The actress told the BBC Monday (Dec. 6th) that her team didn’t understand why she would want to lose weight when “was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl.” However, the Pitch Perfect star admitted, “I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing [were] not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night.” She says she lost 70 pounds after reshaping her relationship with food.