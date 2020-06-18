Celebrity Gossip: Chris D’Elia, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!

CHRIS D’ELIA ACCUSED OF PREYING ON UNDERAGE GIRLS: Comic Chris D’Elia has been accused of preying on young girls online by Simone Rossi, who posted screenshots of DM conversations she claimed she had with him on Twitter when she was 16, and he was in his 30s. She started the thread by saying that “the literal IRONY” of D’Elia, now 40, being cast in the Netflix series You as a secret child molester did not escape her. “imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age,” she wrote, alongside the screenshots. “For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*** chris d’elia,” she added. Another woman, Abby Grills, piped in with her own stories and shared screenshots. He broke his silence in a statement to TMZ, saying: “I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point. All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

JOHNNY DEPP TALKS AMBER HEARD THREESOMES: We’re listening! Johnny Depp is claiming that his ex-wife Amber Heard had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne. Depp made the accusation against his ex in his ongoing defamation suit against her. He reportedly won’t rule out serving Delevingne with a subpoena on the subject.

GWYNETH PALTROW’S NEW CANDLE IS OUT: And it’s more suggestive than ever. Gwyneth Paltrow hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the sequel to her headline-making, sold-out candle “This Smells Like My Vagina.” The new one, she said is, “This Smells Like My Orgasm.” It retails for $75.

MTV CUTS TIES WITH ALEX KOMPHOTHECRAS: MTV is severing ties to Siesta Key star Alex Kompathecras and “editing the current season to minimize his presence.” This comes after news broke of his using racial slurs and engaging with racist content online.

30 ROCK’S TINA FEY, ALEC BALDWIN, ETC. TO REUNITE: 30 Rock is set to return for one night only on Thursday, July 16th. The NBC series will return for a special Upfront event. Tina Fey (Liz Lemon), Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) have signed on, and special guest appearances will also pop up. “At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike. Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them,” Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “As the old saying goes … when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!” The show will go on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and then will rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY and CNBC as well as be available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

PRINCE CHARLES LOSES SENSE OF TASTE: Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March, and now, it’s emerging that he lost his sense of smell and taste, and is still in the process of getting them back. A healthcare worker who spoke to him told The Daily Mail: “He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste and, sort of, still felt he’s still got it now.” Charles and his wife Camilla spent half an hour talking to health care workers, in his first trip out of isolation in months.