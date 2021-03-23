Celebrity Gossip: Chevy Chase, Chris Harrison, Chrissy Teigen and More!

CHEVY CHASE IS IN RECOVERY: The 77-year-old Chevy Chase is recovering at home after a “heart issue,” he tells Page Six, after spending “five weeks” in the hospital. “I used to go out and do anything. I’d do slapstick in front of 3,000 people. But at this moment I have no need to go out and meet COVID. I read. Turn on TV. Watch the news. All drek. I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don’t see anything great on television. It all became a generation of s–theads laughing at the world. The humor today’s giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives. It drives me nuts.”

BACHELOR PRODUCER WANTS CHRIS HARRISON OUT: Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, who worked as a producer on The Bachelor from 2002-04, was horrified by the racism controversy that ended in Chris Harrison stepping down. She hopes his break will become permanent. “I think it’s such a move in the right direction,” the UnReal creator, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively, calling out Harrison’s conversation with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. “Watching Chris’ interview on Extra, I was like, ‘This is a master class in oppression, and it feels so dated.’ Like, it feels like such a dinosaur. Him cutting her off and talking over her, and saying, like, ‘Well I don’t know which group is right in this case,’ and it’s, like, well obviously the group that’s oppressed probably knows more about it than you do.”

KRIS JENNER + CHRISSY TEIGEN: Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen are teaming up with Good American co-founder Emma Grede on a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products called Safely. The collection includes hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more. The line drops March 25th.

KRISTIN CAVALLARI + JEFF DYE? On again? After rumors that they split, Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye were spotted kissing in Mexico.