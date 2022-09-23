Celebrity Gossip: Charlize Theron, Jeff Garlin, Slyvester Stallone + More!

CHARLIZE THERON IS CONTENT NOT BEING AS FAMOUS AS KIM KARDASHIAN: Charlize Theron may be an Oscar winning actress, but the 47-year-old says she’s content never having achieved “Kim Kardashian level” fame. She told Harper’s Bazaar for an October cover story, “I feel like I’m at a place where it is what it is. Working more isn’t, I think, going to change my level of fame. I’ve never been one of those people that’s at a Kim Kardashian level.” The mother of two added, “When my kids say, ‘Mom, nobody makes pasta better than you,’ nothing gets close to that. I don’t ever need them to be like, ‘Oh, you’re in that movie.'”

JEFF GARLIN REVEALS BIPOLAR DISORDER: Jeff Garlin revealed that he has bipolar disorder in a brief Instagram post Tuesday (September 20th). The post came just one day before the Season 10 premiere of The Goldbergs, in which it was revealed that his character had been killed off. He wrote, “Bipolar is a motherf***er. Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.”

KATHY GRIFFIN GIVES HEALTH UPDATE: Kathy Griffin gave E! News a health update one year after revealing that she had stage 1 lung cancer. The My Life on the D-List star told the outlet, “My health is pretty good. And I’m cancer free, which is great. But I did sustain some injuries from the surgery. So I’m working on my voice to get it better, keeping my fingers crossed, but it used to be even worse than this. At least now I can be heard, it was like a whisper for six months.”

‘RIVERDALE’ ACTOR SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR KILLING MOTHER: Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his own mother. TMZ reports that the 24-year-old was sentenced Wednesday (November 21st) in British Columbia, Canada Supreme Court approximately six months after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of Barbara Waite. Grantham admitted on camera that he shot her in the back of the head.

SLYVESTER STALLONE AND JENNIFER FLAVIN TO WORK OUT DIVORCE SETTLEMENT IN PRIVATE: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are putting their divorce proceedings on hold in order to work out a deal in private. TMZ recently learned the couple did not have a prenup. According to new legal documents obtained by the outlet, the court recently granted the couple an order of abatement, but sources connected to the case say the divorce is still happening, they just don’t want the negotiations made public.