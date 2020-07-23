Celebrity Gossip: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Geena Davis, Andy Cohen and More!

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES IS LOVING QUARANTINE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas had zero complaints about quarantine, she told the Today Show on Wednesday. The pair share daughter Carys, 17, and son Dylan, 19, both of whom bunked with them. She said: “It was lovely… First of all, I’m a bit of a homebody anyway. I love my four walls. There’s things I can do for hours in my house and I’m very complacent, very happy. But Michael and I were kind of early empty-nesters, because our son Dylan is off at college and our daughter, Carys, goes to school in Europe. So all of a sudden they descended on back into our home and it was just wonderful. It was just breakfast, lunch and dinner all together.”

GEENA DAVIS SETS INCLUSIVE FILM FEST: Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival has unveiled plans for a hybrid online-in-person model for its 6th edition with 80% of its 68 selections hailing from women, with 65% coming from Black or indigenous filmmakers. The Arkansas event will run August 10-16th after being delayed due to coronavirus. “Within the context of a pandemic, and the continued fight for social justice, we renew our deep commitment to underrepresented storytellers around the world. This year’s virtual structure presents a unique opportunity that is not lost on us as we use the power of the digital world to share BFF’s messaging to far-reaching global audiences, arguably more than we ever have,” Bentonville Film Foundation co-founder and chair Davis said in a statement.

HULU AT WORK ON RODHAM: Hulu has optioned the rights to Curtis Sittenfeld’s alt history Rodham, based on a re-imagined world in which Hillary Rodham never married Bill Clinton. Sarah Treem is adapting. If the project goes to series, it will be the second Clinton-focused show on Hulu, after the four-part docuseries Hillary dropped in March.

ANDY COHEN COULDN’T SNAG A ROLE OF SATC: Despite being besties with Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen couldn’t land a role on Sex and the City. In a teaser clip from Quibi’s The Andy Cohen Diaries, the Watch What Happens Live host says: “Years ago, I used to beg Sarah Jessica to let me run Sex and the City lines with her. I’d even finagled an audition for a party planner role on Sex and the City. I’ll never forget the looks of horror on Sarah Jessica and Hickey‘s faces when I tried to act out a scene for them. I didn’t get the part.” However, he did “play shirtless guy next to Carrie in gay bar in season 4 and Barneys shoe salesman in season 6.”