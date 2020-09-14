Celebrity Gossip: Cassie Randolph, Steve Martin, Jeremy Tardy and More!

CASSIE RANDOLPH FILES FOR RESTRAINING ORDER: Bachelor Colton Underwood’s split from Cassie Randolph is getting messier. Per TMZ, Randolph filed for a restraining order against him in L.A. While he picked her at the end of his season in 2019, they never got engaged. They announced their split in May.

STEVE MARTIN STILL WANTS ATTENTION: After discovering that masking up allowed him to go incognito, Steve Martin decided to do something about it. “I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution,” wrote the comic and actor, along with a picture of him wearing a sign over his hear that read: “Steve Martin” with an arrow pointing down. The tweet went viral quickly; hours after the post, it has been shared nearly 30,000 times, with more than 267,000 likes.

JEREMY TARDY WON’T RETURN TO DEAR WHITE PEOPLE: Dear White People star Jeremy Tardy announced that he won’t be returning for the fourth and final season of the show on Netflix. “Unfortunately I will not be joining NETFLIX’s Dear White People for its fourth and final season due to my experience with Lionsgate and their practices of racial discrimination,” wrote Tardy, who recurred as Rashid Bakr on the first three seasons of the show, in a series of tweets. “After being offered to return for several episodes my team was notified that our counter offer would not be considered and that the initial offer was the “best and final”. This news was disturbing because one of my white colleagues — being a true ally — revealed that they too had received the same initial offer and had successfully negotiated a counter offer.” He continued: “My team expressed this issue to Lionsgate and the producers maintained their position that the white actor was able to negotiate while I was not- regardless of my credits and experience,” sharing that he and some of his castmates then banded together to collectively pass on their initial offers. “Our stance was to move powerfully as a unit in the negotiation process and, more importantly, to stand on principle because this is not simply a monetary matter. We were all aware of the notorious pay disparities between people of color and our white colleagues on Netflix and Lionsgate shows; so this made it blatantly obvious. However, our collective bargaining power was undermined with side deal offers and lack of transparency. These tactics led to some individuals taking deals before the collective group received a fair and equitable negotiation process.

NOMADLAND TRIUMPHS: Nomadland scored the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, the first live in-person event since the pandemic started. The film, by China’s Chloé Zhao, stars Frances McDormand as a widow living as a nomad following the 2008 financial crash. “Thank you so much for letting us come to your festival in this weird, weird, weird world and way,” McDormand said, acknowledging the weird circumstances of the socially distant festival. Andrei Konchalovsky was given the Special Jury prize for Dear Comrades!, and Britain’s Vanessa Kirby won the best actress award, while the best actor prize went to Italy’s Pierfrancesco Favino.

LEIGHTON MEESTER AND ADAM BRODY WELCOME SON: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Brody and the Gossip Girl alum married in 2014 and welcomed their now-5-year-old daughter, Arlo Day, a year later.