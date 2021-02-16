Celebrity Gossip: Caroline Flack, Lauren Conrad, Olivia Wilde and More!

CAROLINE FLACK REMEMBERED: On the first anniversary of her death, the late Love Island host Caroline Flack is being celebrated. Lewis Burton, who was dating her when she died by suicide posted on IG Story: "I will never forget you.” Iain Stirling, who co-hosted the series with Flack, wrote: "To my friend Caroline, thinking of you today. Miss you mate x."

LAUREN CONRAD GETS REAL: On Valentine’s Day, the designer Lauren Conrad shared an unfiltered look at her life, via bathtime with husband William Tell and their sons Liam, 3, and Charlie, 16 months. "Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year. William hates photos, but I love him," Conrad captioned the snap of her family.

OLIVIA WILDE PRAISES HARRY STYLES: Olivia Wilde is loving her boyfriend Harry Styles’ performance in Don’t Worry Darling. The pair famously fell for each other during the filming. Wilde captioned a Gram saying: "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our 'Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards." According to Page Six, Wilde was spotted moving multiple suitcases from the home she shared with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis into Styles’ house on Valentine’s Day.

MELISSA GORGA’S THOUGHTS ON TERESA GIUDICE’S BF: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s new boyfriend with Page Six. “He seems like a nice guy,” she told Page Six in a recent interview. “I mean, it’s the beginning. You always want to be careful with new people coming in; you never know. But he does seem like a nice guy.” Gorga is married to Giudice’s brother Joe Gorga. She said she wants the best for the mom of four after “a long time of just misery for her. I really want her and the girls to be happy. So ultimately, if she’s happy, we’re happy.”