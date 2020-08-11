Celebrity Gossip: Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Tracy Morgan and More!

CARA DELEVINGNE COZIES UP TO MARGARET QUALLEY: Cara Delevingne fueled romance rumors with Margaret Qualley with a series of posts of them cozy together, writing: “I’m not cute, you are @margaretqualley ❤️.” Kaia Gerber, who has also been photographed getting close to Delevingne wrote: “I feel lucky to know you both.”

ANGELINA JOLIE WANTS A NEW JUDGE: Angelina Jolie asked that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be disqualified because of insufficient disclosures of his business ties to Pitt’s legal team, Page Six reports. Jolie wants Judge John W. Ouderkirk because Pitt’s attorney “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk’s financial interests in moving — over the opposing party’s opposition — to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case.” The filing says “it doesn’t matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts ‘might reasonably entertain a doubt’ about Judge Ouderkirk’s ability to remain impartial.” While the pair were declared legally divorced in 2019, they are still working out custody and financial agreements. They share six children together.

TRACY MORGAN’S WIFE WANTS SOLE CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER: Tracy Morgan‘s estranged wife Megan Wollover is petitioning to get sole custody of their daughter, Maven. The 33-year-old made the request for her 7-year-old daughter in her divorce filing, Page Six reports. She also wants Morgan to pay her the alimony they agreed on per their prenup, signed on August 5th in 2015. Morgan wants joint custody.

CHRISSY TEIGEN POSES TOPLESS: After getting her breast implants removed, cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen is delighted with the results. The 34-year-old shared a video of herself on Instagram Story wearing nothing but leggings.

SARA BAREILLES SIGNS ON FOR GIRLS5EVA: Sara Bareilles is set to take on the lead role in Girls5Eva, a comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The show will bow on Peacock, and follows the story of a fictional 90’s girl group that reunites after their one hit gets sampled by a young rapper. “They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can’t they also be Girls5eva?” the description reads.

DAVE CHAPPELLE BRINGS LOUIS C.K. OUT AS GUEST: Dave Chappelle is known for bringing out guests at his shows, from Jon Stewart to David Letterman, but his decision to bring out Louis C.K. has raised some brows. Chappelle brought C.K. out along with Michelle Wolf and Mo Amer recently at shows, and then other guests like Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish and Common. C.K. has been trying to reignite his career since being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, and later admitting that the allegations were true.