Celebrity Gossip: Cannes, Bridgerton, Ruby Rose and More!

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL DELAYED: The Cannes Film Festival is moving this year’s event from May to July. "As announced last autumn, the Festival de Cannes reserved the right to change its dates depending on how the global health situation developed," Cannes said in a statement. "Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival will therefore now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021." The move is expected to have a domino effect, possibly bumping the Venice Film Festival, currently set for September 1, forward as well.

BRIDGERTON BIG: Netflix says that Bridgerton is its biggest series ever, having been watched by 82 million households, up from its projections of 63 million. The show also pushed Julia Quinn’s novels back onto the New York Times’ best sellers list, 18 years after they were published.

RUBY ROSE REPLACES ELLIOT PAGE IN 1UP: Ruby Rose is joining Paris Berelc in 1Up, a comedy set that follows gamers. Kyle Newman is directing. Rose replaces Elliot Page, who has stepped away. Page recently filed for divorce from his wife.

TIM ROBBINS FILES FOR DIVORCE: The 62-year-old Tim Robbins filed for divorce from Gratiela Brancusi after marrying her secretly, according to multiple reports. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon; they share two children. They split in 2009 after 23 years together.

KATE MIDDLETON HONORS HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE: The Holocaust was marked by royalty in Britain. Kate Middleton spent time (virtually) with aging survivors, including two who have been friends since they met in a concentration camp as teens in 1944. Wednesday, January 27th, was the anniversary of the 1945 liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps and killing centers. Kate’s father-in-law Prince Charles helps run outreach programs honoring survivors.

KATE AND LILA MOSS HIT THE RUNWAY TOGETHER: Kate Moss, 47, walked the runway with her 18-year-old daughter Lila Moss, a first for the pair. They walked the couture show for Fendi.

DEMI MOORE HITS THE RUNWAY: Demi Moore made a surprise appearance on the Fendi runway at Paris Fashion Week. The 58-year-old style icon wore an off-the-shoulder jacket and wide-leg trousers. Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Christy Turlington also walked in the show.