Celebrity Gossip: Candice Accola, Laverne Cox, Sebastian Stan + More!

CANDICE ACCOLA AND JOE KING FILE FOR DIVORCE: Candice Accola and Joe King have split. According to E! News, the Vampire Diaries star filed for divorce from King due to “irreconcilable differences” after seven years of marriage in late April. Documents show the actress moved to Nashville in January while her husband remained in Brentwood, Tennessee. Accola also filed a statutory restraining order.

LAVERNE COX IS FIRST TRANSGENDER BARBIE: Laverne Cox has been transformed into Mattel’s first-ever transgender Barbie. The actress told People the experience was “surreal” and said in a statement, “I can’t wait for fans to find my doll on shelves and have the opportunity to add a Barbie doll modeled after a transgender person to their collection.”

AUSTIN BUTLER DISCUSSES SPLIT FROM VANESSA HUDGENS: Austin Butler is finally opening up about his split with Vanessa Hudgens two years ago. The Elvis star tells GQ in his June 2022 issue, “Life is full of changes. You’ve got to find a way to be constantly evolving and growing.” Butler, 30, and Hudgens, 33, dated from 2011 to 2020, ending their relationship in January of that year.

SEBASTIAN STAN AND ANNABELLE WALLIS GET COZY AT PARTY: Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis were spotted getting cozy at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party over the weekend. The two were photographed hugging tightly by photographer Myles Hendrik who shared the snaps on Instagram with the caption, “Friday I’m in love___.” Although the picture has since been taken down, fans have reposted it on Twitter and Instagram.