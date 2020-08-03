Celebrity Gossip: Bryan Callen, Sean Penn, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!

THE GOLDBERGS STAR BRYAN CALLEN ACCUSED OF ASSAULT: Four women have come forward accusing Bryan Callen of rape and sexual misconduct. He told the Los Angeles Times: “Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.” Katherine Fiore Tigerman, Tiffany King, Rachel Green and Claire Ganshert shared their stories, all of which he denied. He is good friends with comic Chris D’Elia, who was also recently accused of misconduct.

SEAN PENN MARRIES LEILA GEORGE? The 59-year-old Sean Penn has quietly married his longtime girlfriend Leila George, who is 28, Page Six reports. Apparently, philanthropist Irena Medavoy, who is married to Black Swan produce Mike Medavoy, spilled the beans Friday, writing on social media: “We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner. You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn’s #marriage.” George’s father is Law & Order star Vincent D’Onofrio. Penn was previously married to Robin Wright and Madonna.

GWYNETH PALTROW, BLYTHE DANNER AND APPLE MARTIN TALK AGING: Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, recruited her mom Blythe Danner, 77, and her daughter Apple Martin, 16, for a multi-gen discussion on aging and skincare. This comes as Paltrow launches a new skincare line with Goop. Paltrow said of aging: “It’s definitely a process and I think when you see your face start to change you don’t necessarily feel your best self externally. But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.” Danner said: “I think I felt prettiest at 50 and maybe cause of what you just said.”

WILFORD BRIMLEY DEAD AT 85: Cocoon star Wilfrod Brimley has died at age 85. He died at home in Utah Saturday morning, and had been ill for days. “Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust,” Brimley’s manager, Lynda Bensky told ET in a statement. “He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a gruff exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.” Brimley became a spokesperson for diabetes education after learning he had the disease in the 1970s; he also served as a brand ambassador with the Quaker Oaks brand.

ADAM SANDLER GIVES WIFE EPIC SHOUT-OUT: Adam and Jackie Sandler are celebrating 22 years together. The Grown Ups actor shared a sweet message on social media, writing: “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep. Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you my forever girl.” Drew Barrymore, Sandler’s co-star in Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, said: “You are the greatest couple and I love you both so much. And your girls !!!!.”

MEGHAN MARKLE DUBBED A ‘DIVA’: Meghan Markle had a reputation for being a perfectionist even before she hit it big in Hollywood, a source told Page Six. The insider said: “She was always having to be coaxed out of her dressing room during promotional shoots because she didn’t think she looked pretty enough, or her outfit wasn’t right or she felt she wasn’t getting prominent enough placement (in the promotional pictures.) There were always tears. Every time.” Another source told the Daily Mail: “People told me, ‘get ready because she is a lot.’ They used to call her ‘the princess.’ When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn’t even know who she was and she was acting like a diva – It was the attitude, how she talked to people, the rules.”

COURTENEY COX SETS SCREAM RETURN: Courteney Cox shared the news on Instagram Friday that she will return to star in the fifth installment of Scream. She first played reporter Gale Weathers in 1996’s original, then again in sequels in 1997, 2000 and 2011. Her ex-husband David Arquette is set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley.