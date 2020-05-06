Celebrity Gossip: Bruce Willis, Kevin Hart, Wonder Woman and More!

BRUCE WILLIS RETURNS HOME TO WIFE EMMA HEMING: After quarantining with three of his daughters and his ex-wife Demi Moore for several weeks, Bruce Willis has returned home to Emma Heming and their two kids, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, ahead of their youngest’s birthday. The 41-year-old shared images of the reunited family on Instagram Stories.

KEVIN HART SEX TAPE CASE DISMISSED: Montia Sabbag’s $60 million lawsuit against Kevin Hart has been dismissed by a federal judge, The Blast reports. Last year, Sabbag accused Hart of working with Jonathan Todd Jackson to film them having sex. Then, she accused them of leaking the tape to promote a concert of Hart’s.

NEW WONDER WOMAN IMAGES: In a new image from Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot’s superhero does battle with Kristen Wiig‘s Cheetah, using her Lasso of Truth. The pair appear to be facing off in the White House. 1984 is set to hit theaters August 14th after its release was pushed from June 5th due to the pandemic.

MANDALORIAN DETAILS: Robert Rodriguez, Dave Filoni, Carl Weathers and Peyton Reed have been confirmed as directors for season 2 of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, ET reports. Little is known about the plot, but there are several major stories to wrap up. As of this month, the season is in post-production, and will debut at some point this year.

NICK CORDERO’S EYES ARE OPENING: Amanda Kloots says her Waitress star husband Nick Cordero is slowly recovering from the coronavirus. She shared on social media that he has opened his eyes after being in a medically induced coma, though he has yet to lock eyes with anyone or anything. She shared: “He’s in recovery today and things are going well, numbers on machines are going down, which is great. And we just still need him to wake up.” Earlier in April, Cordero, who is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, had his right leg amputated due to coronavirus complications.