Celebrity Gossip: Brooklyn Beckham, Lori Loughlin, Amanda Kloots and More!

BROOKLYN BECKHAM AND NICOLA PELTZ ARE ENGAGED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged! The happy couple shared their news on social media, hours after reports of their engagement began circulating. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn, 21, captioned a romantic engagement snap. which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ engagement ring.

LORI LOUGHLIN AND MOSSIMO GIANNULLI SELL HOME: Amid their college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli listed their Bel-Air home for $28.65 million. The house recently sold for considerably less, People reports, though the amount was not specified. The pair purchased the home for $14 million in 2015. The pair pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to get their daughters falsely designated crew recruits at University of Southern California. Loughlin and Giannulli face two months and five months in prison respectively.

AMANDA KLOOTS SAYS SHE’S ‘SCARED’: Nick Cordero was remembered by friends and family at an intimate memorial hosted by the Broadway star’s widow, Amanda Kloots on Saturday. On social media later, she shared that she’s “scared of my normal” without her husband. Cordero died at age 41 on July 5 after 95 days in the ICU battling complications from coronavirus. Of the memorial she said: “He would have loved it. It was beautiful and perfect. His spirit was definitely there.”

KATIE HOLMES IS SIDING WITH THANDIE NEWTON? After Thandie Newton’s quotes about working with Katie Holmes’ ex Tom Cruise went viral, she started following her on Instagram. Newton told New York Mag: “I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries super hard to be a nice person. But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.” Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006-2012.

ARMIE HAMMER AND ELIZABETH CHAMBERS SPLIT: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced that they are splitting. The pair married in 2010. They wrote on social media: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.” The Social Network star and the TV host share two kids, 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford.

VALENTINA SAMPAIO FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL TO GRACE SWIMSUIT COVER: Valentina Sampaio is the first transgender model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 23-year-old was named a 2020 Rookie for the upcoming issue, out July 21st. She tells People of the news: “I was filled with so many emotions of happiness when I heard the news. The feeling was surreal. Being in SI Swim has always been on my bucket list of things to achieve in my career. It’s a dream come true on so many levels. SI has been a deeply meaningful achievement. To come from a space of fear and marginalization, to now being included in one of the most iconic magazines that truly embraces and celebrates diversity — it is life changing.”