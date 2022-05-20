Celebrity Gossip: Brian Austin Green, Kim Kardashian, John Aylward + More!

JOHN AYLWARD DEAD AT 75: John Aylward, who starred in ER and Armageddon, has died at the age of 75. People confirmed that the actor died at his home in Seattle Monday (May 16th) of natural causes.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN LOST 20lbs BATTLING ULCERATIVE COLITIS: Brian Austin Green has lost about 20 pounds while battling ulcerative colitis. He appeared with his pregnant girlfriend Sharna Burgess on Good Morning America Thursday (May 19th) where he discussed his battle with an intense flare-up last month. He said, “I’ve dealt with ulcerative colitis a few times. It’s a real rough experience. And Sharna had never experienced it at all.” The Dancing With The Stars pro added she “didn’t realize how debilitating it was” until she saw the weight drop off him.

FANS PRAISE KIM K. FOR APPEARING ON TV WITHOUT MAKEUP: Fans are praising Kim Kardashian for appearing on The Kardashians’ most recent episode makeup-free. In one scene, the Skims founder worked out with sister Khloe and Tristan Thompson with a bare face. Fans on Twitter praised her stripped-down, filter-free look, with one writing, “Kim is beautiful, her face without makeup is top tier #TheKardashians would love to see her skin care [sic] routine.”

‘JAWS’ ACTOR NAMED POLICE CHIEF OF TOWN WHERE MOVIE WAS FILMED: Jaws star Jonathan Searle has been named the new police chief of the town where the classic film was filmed. Searle, who played one of the two pranksters who caused a panic on the beach after swimming in the ocean with a cardboard fin, will take the top cop job in Oak Bluff, Massachusetts. The 56-year-old told The Post Thursday (May 19th) that he’s “finding the whole thing quite funny.”