Celebrity Gossip: Brian Austin Green, Bryan Cullen, Angelina Jolie and More!

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TALKS SERIAL DATING: Brian Austin Green is opening up about being back in the dating game following his split from wife Megan Fox. On the Hollywood Raw podcast Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Green said: “What people normally do when they get out of [a relationship] is they date. They talk to multiple people at once, some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until you feel a connection with someone then something builds from there.” He continued: “I’m not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s. Isn’t that dating? Aren’t you supposed to talk to multiple people? It doesn’t mean I’m a s–tty person. That’s what you’re supposed to do, meet people and experience life. When you start finding commonalities with someone, then it becomes something bigger. You have to be willing to get out there and put yourself out there. But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.”

BRYAN CULLEN SPEAKS OUT: After being accused of rape by four women and denying it, Goldbergs actor Bryan Cullen denied the allegations, and added that he will “obviously” be taking a hiatus from the podcast his podcast The Fighter and The Kid. Cullen said on social media: “When you’re in a situation like I am, you get a lot of advice from a lot of different people, and it usually falls into two different categories: they either tell you to post a statement and disappear, or they say lay low and let the news cycle pass you by. Well, for better or for worse, I’m not doing any of that.”

ANGELINA JOLIE TALS IVAN: Angelina Jolie feels lucky to be a part of The One and Only Ivan, she tells ET. She appears in Disney+’s tale of Ivan, a special gorilla. She says: “Ivan is played by the brilliant Sam Rockwell. Danny DeVito is playing Bob,” Jolie says of her co-stars, who voice the titular gorilla and his four-legged friend, Bob, a dog, respectively. “There’s so many people — and also Chaka Khan! So, the greatest casting ever.” The movie is adapted from a book of the same name, which is based on a true story about Ivan, who lives in a shopping mall.

HEIDI KLUM ‘NEVER’ TRAVELED ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S JET: Heidi Klum is denying claims that she flew on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet. In newly released court docs filed against alleged Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, accuser Virginia Giuffre named “Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Bill Clinton and Al Gore,” as being travelers on Epstein’s jet. A lawyer for Klum denies the claims in a statement to People. “Any reference to Heidi Klum in connection with Jeffrey Epstein is totally false. Heidi Klum’s name and initials were absent from all the flight logs which were released. Many high-profile people are listed, but Ms. Klum is not one of them,” the America’s Got Talent judge’s lawyer says, adding, “The explanation is simple. She has never been on any of Mr. Epstein’s planes. And that is because she did not know Mr. Epstein and was never on his island.”

RONNI HAWK ARRESTED: Ronni Hawk was arrested Friday, according to TMZ. The 20-year-old is facing felony charges of domestic abuse. The Disney star reportedly had a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, and it became physical.