Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Tori Spelling, John Mulaney and More!

BRAD PITT FILM REVS BIDDING WAR: Hollywood has sparked a bidding war over a project with Brad Pitt starring, Jerry Bruckheimer producing, Ehren Kruger writing and Joseph Kosinski directing. Offers from Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal as well as streamers Netflix, Apple and Amazon have poured in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story focuses on racing, and British racing phenom Lewis Hamilton is also involved.

TORI SPELLING TALKS HOLIDAY PLANS: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s marriage is rumored to be on the rocks, and the star stepped out solo for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. While on the red carpet, she told E! of her holiday plans: “I don’t want the holidays to be over. They go so quick. In theory, you really need to spread out Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas because I feel like they are way too close together. We need a month in between to really enjoy, take a break and get back up to DIY and bake again. We are super excited to totally DIY everything and bake. We have so many baking ideas. It’s sneaking up on us.”

SPOTIFY REMOVES WORK OF KEVIN HART, JOHN MULANEY & MORE: Over the past week, Spotify has removed several albums by Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, John Mulaney and hundreds of others over royalty disputes. Increasingly, comedians are seeking royalties when their jokes are played on streaming or radio.

JAMES KENNEDY AND RAQUEL LEVISS ARE DONE: Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are calling it quits. The pair ended their engagement while filming the Bravo season’s 9th season reunion Friday. They wrote on social media: “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

TYRA BANKS CELEBRATES 48: Tyra Banks is turning 48 in a positive frame of mind. The Dancing With the Stars judge shared on social media: “It’s my BIRTHDAY! 💫 And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody. My body is fuller. And so is my mind.”

LUANN DE LESSEPS WEIGHS IN ON RAMONA SINGER: Luann de Lesseps tells Page Six that Ramona Singer’s bad behavior on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is just “sad.” She says: “I felt like she was a little lost and the odd girl out. I never want anybody to feel like that because I’m not that kind of girl. I’m always inclusive and I’m not a mean girl and I think [the fans] know that.” Singer has been dubbed “The Apologizer” for her nasty behavior, apologies and then repeated offenses. “It doesn’t fly when you keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s the definition of craziness, right?” de Lesseps says. “Those girls [on ‘RHUGT’] get to go home. I get to go back to New York with Ramona. We work together on the same show. She’s on my cast. They don’t have to deal with her when they get home.”