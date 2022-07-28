Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Constance Wu, Jack Osbourne + More!

BRAD PITT IS ‘LIVING HIS BEST LIFE’: Brad Pitt is reportedly “living his best life” despite his ongoing legal disputes with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. A source close to the actor tells People that he is currently “dating, but is not in a serious relationship,” and adds, “Brad has his movies, he has [Chateau] Miraval and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

CONSTANCE WU RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM: Constance Wu returned to Instagram two weeks after tweeting about her 2019 suicide attempt over social media backlash. The Crazy Rich Asians star posted a promo for I Was A Simple Man on Instagram Wednesday (July 27th). Wu stopped posting to social media platforms in 2019 after she came under fire for tweeting that she was “so upset” and “literally crying” over the renewal of her sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

JACK OSBOURNE WELCOMES DAUGHTER WITH AREE GEARHART: Jack Osbourne has welcomed his first child with fiancé Aree Gearhart. The 36-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne wrote on Instagram Wednesday (July 27th), “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.” This is the fourth child for Jack, who now has four daughters.

TONY DOW DIES FOLLOWING PREMATURE DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT: Tony Dow, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on Leave It To Beaver, died Wednesday (July 27th) at the age of 77. The actor was still in hospice care Tuesday (July 26th) when the news of his death was prematurely announced. His management told TVLine that his family was at his side while he passed.