Celebrity Gossip: Brad Pitt, Amanda Bynes, Kumail Nanjiani and More!

BRAD PITT TO APPEAR ON CELEBRITY IOU: Brad Pitt’s next project has been announced, and it may come as a surprise. He has signed on with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott for Celebrity IOU, a new show that helps A-listers surprise people who have had a major impact on their lives with home renos. Also up for the first season will be Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis. Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

AMANDA BYNES & PAUL MICHAEL ARE STILL TOGETHER: Paul Michael is still engaged to Amanda Bynes, he tells Page Six. He claims their social media accounts got hacked, making people believe they’d split: “Both of our instas got hacked and someone deleted our pictures and sent dms [direct messages] saying we broke up. We never broke up and weren’t able to log into our instagrams until last night.” He also clarified reports that she had been ordered to a psychiatric facility: “She’s not ordered to go to a hospital. She’s ordered to go to a residential treatment, which is called inpatient, but she’s not in a hospital.”

KUMAIL NANJIANI TALKS BODY DYSMORPHIA: Kumail Nanjiani covers April’s Men’s Health, and inside, he opened up about his struggles with body image. He had trouble coming to terms with his newly ripped body when bulking up for Eternals, he said. Nanjiani said: “I don’t want to discount people who genuinely have debilitating body issues. I don’t have that. But I did start getting some body dysmorphia. I’d look in the mirror and I’d see my abs — and when I looked again, they would fade. I would just see the flaws.”

COREY FELDMAN ACCUSES CHARLIE SHEEN OF RAPING COREY HAIM: Corey Feldman is accusing Charlie Sheen of raping Corey Haim in the 1980s in his documentary, My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys. He premiered the doc on Monday. Sheen has long denied the allegations, which Feldman surfaced previously. Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38 in pneumonia.

KIM KARDASHIAN CELEBRATES VICTORY: Kim Kardashian took to Twitter Tuesday to share a shot of herself with four women whose prison sentences have been commuted by President Donald Trump. She captioned the shot: “Here I am with the women I look up to: Jessica Jackson, Erin Haney, Alice Johnson and Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall who just had their lengthy prison sentences commuted.” In a follow-up tweet, Kardashian wrote, “We went in there powerful together and had some amazing ideas for the future. I pray they come to fruition and that I can share it with you all soon!” She reportedly met with Trump and the four women last week at the White House.

HARRY HAINS CAUSE OF DEATH CONFIRMED: American Horror Story star Harry Haines died of fentanyl intoxication in January, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed. He was 27. When his mother, actress Jane Badler, announced his death, she alluded to his struggles, writing: “On Jan 7 my beautiful son died . He was 27 and had the world at his feet . But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction,” she captioned a series of photos of Hains. “A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time .. I will miss you Harry every day of my life …”