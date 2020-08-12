Celebrity Gossip: Bindi Irwin, Will Smith, Kylie Jenner and More!

BINDI IRWIN IS PREGNANT: Crikey! Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are pregnant. The 22-year-old announced the good news on Instagram. They tied the knot March 25th. “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin captioned the photo early Tuesday, which showed herself smiling alongside Powell, 23, as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

THE FRESH PRINCE RETURNS: Will Smith is going to bring a very different version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to the small screen, via Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal TV. He was inspired by a fan-made trailer that went viral in 2019. Morgan Cooper created the trailer, which reimagined the show as a drama with a darker undertone that portrayed a different side of a the story of a West Philly teen going to live with his uncle in Bel-Air after getting into trouble. Cooper is working on the show along with showrunner Chris Collins.

KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATES 23: Kylie Jenner has her birthday best in Stormi. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated 23 with her 2-year-old daughter. She shared a shot of them together in front of a delicious-looking white cake, and captioned it: “The best gift of all.” Her ex and Stormi’s father Travis Scott paid tribute to her on IG Story, and she got plenty of toasts from her mom and sisters. Kris Jenner wrote: “Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life … you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy … you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy.”

RAYMOND ALLEN DIES: Good Times star Raymond Allen has died at age 91. His daughter confirmed the news on Facebook, writing: “His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings.” Allen got his start in 1946’s Fight That Ghost. He played Uncle Anderson on Sanford and Son, then appeared in Good Times as Ned the Wino.

MARK WAHLBERG SHOWS OFF ABS: Mark Wahlberg posted a shot of himself with wife Rhea Durham on a boat. The 49-year-old captioned it “My ❤️,” but fans were more focused on his abs.

OLIVIA MUNN AND TUCKER ROBERTS SPLIT: A year after getting together, Newsroom star Olivia Munn and Philadelphia Fusion president Tucker Roberts have called it quits. A rep for Munn says they broke up end of 2019.