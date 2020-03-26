Celebrity Gossip: Bindi Irwin, Meghan Markle, Floyd Cardoz and More!

BINDI IRWIN AND CHANDLER POWELL ARE MARRIED: Despite the coronavirus changing their wedding plans a bit, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got married Wednesday at the Australia Zoo, she shared on Instagram. Because of the pandemic, they got married solo. She captioned a shot: “We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.”

ROYAL LIFE CAUSED MEGHAN MARKLE TO HAVE PANIC ATTACKS? Meghan Markle was so stressed by the negative attention she received in the tabloids, she began having panic attacks, Us Weekly reports. She and Prince Harry have stepped down from their senior royal duties and moved to Canada with baby Archie in a bid to create a more normal life.

HEIDI KLUM TESTS NEGATIVE: Model Heidi Klum shared that she tested negative for coronavirus a week after her husband Tom Kaulitz also learning that he was negative. She has been home sick for 14 days and sharing regular updates on social media.

CHEF FLOYD CARDOZ DIES AT 59: Chef Floyd Cardoz died on Wednesday from complications resulting from coronavirus. He was 59, and he was at Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. The Top Chef Masters champ was born in Bombay, India and moved to NYC to work in restaurant kitchens. In 1997, he partnered with Danny Meyer‘s Union Square Hospitality Group to open Tabla. “Bravo and the Top Chef family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won Top Chef Masters,” a representative for the network tells People in a statement. “He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”

CAITLYN JENNER CONSIDERS HOUSEWIVES FRANCHISE: Caitlyn Jenner would consider joining the Housewives franchise, she tells ET. She says: “I did watch an episode with you two nights ago, and I honestly kind of got into it. You know, I’ve done reality television pretty much all my life — sports is reality television — and I was watching that and saying, ‘I could see myself getting in there with some of the drama.'” She is also considering writing another book, following the success of 2017’s The Secrets of My Life. Jenner says: “I’ve thought about it. Over the last five years, I’ve been through a lot, and I think there’s a lot more to tell about my story, my life, and the issues that are out there. I think at the beginning, I really didn’t know much about the trans community, the environment I was getting into. Made some mistakes, said some things that I didn’t think were bad, but all of a sudden things changed.”