Celebrity Gossip: Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Keanu Reeves and more!

BILLIE EILISH’S OSCAR REACTIONS STEAL THE SHOW: Unbeknownst to Billie Eilish, her facial reactions throughout the night were trending on social media! During Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Wiig’s introduction, the look of perplexity on her face became an instant “boomer” meme; and the look of confusion during Eminem’s performance had people identifying with her bewilderment.

JENNIFER LOPEZ ATTENDS POST-PARTY BASH AFTER OSCAR SNUB: Even though Jennifer Lopez didn’t get a nomination for her role in “Hustlers”, she still stole the show at the after party. The star donned a plunging neckline and super-high slit before hitting the town with hubby A-Rod.

KEANU REEVES’ MOTHER MISTAKEN FOR HIS GIRLFRIEND: Even though Keanu Reeves brought his mother as his date to the Oscars, the presence of ageism has sucked him back into another social media frenzy. Fans seem to have mistaken his mother for his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who is only 47.

OSCAR NOMINEES SWAG BAG WORTH OVER $200K: It pays to be an Oscar nominee! Celebrities who were nominated for a 2020 Academy Award received over $200,000 worth of swag, including spa trips, beauty products, and even a yacht cruise!

PRESLEY GERBER JUDGED FOR NEW CHEEK TATTOO: Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, took to Instagram Live in order to clear up his reasons for getting a tattoo on his cheek, which he has received backlash for. “If I thought it was going to ruin my face, I wouldn’t have done it.”