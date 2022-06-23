Celebrity Gossip: Bill Nye, Anne Hathaway, Kaley Cuoco + More!

website maker

JOHNNY DEPP REUNITES WITH THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES: Johnny Depp is reuniting with The Hollywood Vampires for an overseas tour. Depp, Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henricksen announced Wednesday (June 22nd) their six-city European tour will take place next June in Germany and Luxembourg. Tickets go on sale Monday (June 27th).

BILL NYE MARRIED LIZA MUNDY: Bill Nye’s a married guy. People reported Wednesday (June 22nd) that the Science Guy married journalist and author Liza Mundy late last month at the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Star Trek star Robert Picardo served as officiant.

ANNE HATHAWAY LISTS STARS WITH BDE: Anne Hathaway things that Lizzo has BDE. The Devil Wears Prada actress revealed her list of celebs with “big dick energy” to Mindy Kaling in a June 21st conversation for Interview. She said, “Right now, Lizzo’s got it. Billie Eilish for sure. Harry Styles, obviously. She continued, “Christopher John Rogers. I love what he’s doing right now in fashion. I’m so deeply a fan.”

KALEY CUOCO’S DIVORCE FINALIZED: Kaley Cuoco is legally single. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast Tuesday (June 21st), the Flight Attendant star’s divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized. No further information on the settlement was provided. The pair filed for divorce in September 2021 after four years of marriage.