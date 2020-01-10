Celebrity Gossip: Bill Cosby, Billy Porter, Alexis Eddy and More!

BILL COSBY WANTS COURT TO REVIEW CONVICTION: Comedian Bill Cosby is appealing a court decision last month that upheld his conviction of sexual assault. This appeal was filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and focuses on several issues, including a judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify. The Court does not have to take up the case. The 82-year-old is serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence.

BILLY PORTER MAKES HISTORY: Pose star Billy Porter is the first self-identifying man to make the cover of Allure. Porter is celebrated for his genre-bending red carpet looks. Inside, he shared how hard it was for him to get to that point: “Flamboyance was a silencing mechanism for a long time with me. Flamboyant was code for ‘You’re a f—t, and we don’t want you.’ Flamboyant was a word that was used to marginalize me and pigeonhole me and keep me in a box. You get in the room, you give them flamboyant, and then they come back to you with, ‘He’s too flamboyant.’ And that’s when I started to want to murder people.”

ALEXIS EDDY FOUND DEAD: MTV’s Alexis Eddy has died at age 23. She is best known for the MTV reality dating show Are You the One? No foul play is suspected. Authorities are awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

TANA MONGEAU FOCUSING ON ‘MENTAL HEALTH’: YouTube star Tana Mongeau tells Page Six that she’s just trying to chill out and live her best life after splitting with Jake Paul. She said: “I’m just really focusing on loving myself, doing good things for myself. Trying to really focus on my mental health and physical health and help my followers do the same and see where life takes me. I don’t want to really force anything or rush anything or be with anyone right now.” The controversial pair married in Las Vegas in July, but their union was never legally binding.

FX RENEWS THREE MORE AHS: Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have the green light from FX for three more opportunities to scare the hell out of us with American Horror Stories. Season 10 was already ordered, so this brings the show up to at least season 13. Many were concerned about the future of AHS after Murphy signed a deal with Netflix, where he currently has The Prom, The Politician and The Boys in the Band in development.