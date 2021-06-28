Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Allison Mack, Daytime Emmys and More!

BENNIFER ENJOYING DATE NIGHTS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to enjoy their romance. On Friday night, the lovebirds had a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, People reports. A source spilled: “They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.” The pair were engaged in 2002, but split in 2004.

ALLISON MACK SPEAKS OUT BEFORE SENTENCING: Smallville alum Allison Mack is speaking out as her sentencing looms. Mack was involved in the NXIVM sex cult. In a letter addressing “those who have been harmed by my actions,” which accompanied sentencing guideline recommendations from her attorneys and was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Mack wrote: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.” She will be sentenced June 30th.

DAYTIME EMMY WINNERS: General Hospital and Kelly Clarkson won big at the Daytime Emmy Awards Friday. Sheryl Underwood hosted the pre-taped show, which aired on CBS. Between distributing trophies, the show featured tributes to Regis Philbin, Larry King and Alex Trebek.

QUENTIN TARANTINO TALKS RETIREMENT: Quentin Tarantino told Bill Maher that is ready to “quit. Because I know film history and from here on end, directors do not get better.” The Reservoir Dogs and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director said: “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done is not as many as other people but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.”

MATTHEW ROBINSON TO PEN STAR WARS? Matthew Robinson, who penned and co-directed The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais, is set to write Rogue Squadron. Patty Jenkins is set to direct the Lucasfilm/Disney project.