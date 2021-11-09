Celebrity Gossip: Ben Affleck, Miles Teller, Caitlyn Jenner and More!

BEN AFFLECK & J. LO GOING STRONG: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making their romance work, despite their hectic work schedules, according to People. The pair spent the weekend together in L.A., and Affleck, 49, brought Lopez, 52, to the airport for a flight to Vancouver on Sunday. The pair were photographed kissing passionately on the tarmac. An insider tells the mag: “Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It’s difficult for them to be apart.”

MAN CHARGED IN ALLEGED MILES TELLER ASSAULT: Earlier this year, Miles Teller was assaulted in Hawaii according to reports. Now, prosecutors believe Russell Nielsen “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury” to Teller, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ Monday.

CAITLYN JENNER WISHES THINGS WERE BETTER WITH KRIS: During Monday’s Big Brother VIP, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her relationship with ex Kris Jenner. “I would say from my standpoint, our relationship is not as good as it should be,” the Olympian told her housemates. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards her. I wish it was closer, but it’s not.” Caitlyn continued, “Our relationship is okay. I think it could be better just because of the kids. It’s always the way when you have that. It’s all about how the mother and father, how they get along together. Is it easy? Is it good? Do they see each other? Is there any tension?”

CONSULTANT EXITS THE CROWN OVER STORY LINE: Jemima Khan is leaving Netflix’s The Crown after joining the show as a consultant for season 5. She said in an interview with The Sunday Times: “In 2019, [creator] Peter Morgan asked me to cowrite on the fifth series of The Crown, particularly those episodes which concerned Princess Diana’s last years before she died. After a great deal of thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute.” She continued: “When our cowriting agreement was not honoured [sic], and when I realized that particular story line would not necessarily be told as respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and I declined a credit.”