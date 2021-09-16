Celebrity Gossip: Bella Hadid, Allison Mack, Jurnee Smollett + More!

BELLA HADID IS VACCINATED: Bella Hadid shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated taken on August 6th in response to fans who assumed she skipped the Met Gala because she didn’t meet the COVID restrictions for the event. She captioned the Instagram Story with, “For all those concerned.”

JENNIFER ANISTON IS SKIPPING THE EMMYS: Jennifer Aniston will not be attending the Emmy Awards this year. The Morning Show star told Jimmy Kimmel that she’ll be skipping the event because she is concerned about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Aniston, who received a nomination for the Friends: The Reunion special said that executive producer and director Ben Winston will most likely accept the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) award on her behalf, if HBO Max special wins.

ALLISON MACK SURRENDERED TO AUTHORITIES: Allison Mack surrendered to authorities two weeks early for her thee-year prison sentence for her intense role with the NXIVM cult. Deadline reports that the Smallville vet has been behind bars at FCI Dublin outside of San Francisco since Monday (Sept. 13th). Mack was arrested in 2018 along with several other NXIVM leaders, including Keith Raniere, who was convicted of racketeering charges and sentenced last year to 120 years in prison. She pleaded guilty to a laundry list of charges including sex trafficking, identity fraud and money laundering in April 2019.

JURNEE SMOLLETT HONORS MICHAEL K. WILLIAMS: Jurnee Smollett honored the memory of her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams on the day he was laid to rest. She wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Sept. 14th) that she was “in denial” about his death, saying, “), “When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went ‘hell naw, that’s not true, let me call Michael.’ And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said, ‘Stop, he’s gone.’ I couldn’t breathe.” The actress added that Williams was supposed to attend the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 19th) with the rest of the cast of Lovecraft Country. He was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama category.